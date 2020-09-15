 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Toronto mosque where volunteer was stabbed was applying for federal security funding

Colin Freeze
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

One person was stabbed to death at a International Muslims Organization at the corner of Rexdale and Bergamot in Etobicoke on Sept 12, 2020.

The Globe and Mail

A Toronto mosque where a volunteer was fatally stabbed this weekend was in the process of applying for federal funding intended to protect places of worship from hate crimes.

Mohammed-Aslim Zafis, 58, was slain at the International Muslim Organization (IMO) mosque on Rexdale Boulevard following the evening prayer on Saturday. He was sitting at the entrance of the building ensuring that COVID-19 measures were being followed when an intruder came in from outside and killed him.

Toronto Police are searching for the unidentified, hooded killer whose grainy image was captured on video. They are also probing the homicide as a potential hate crime. “We’re looking at everything – including that,” Inspector Hank Idsinga told reporters on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives are also probing whether the homicide could be linked to another one that took place last week about four kilometres away. Rampreet Singh, in his 30s, had been living under a bridge by a nearby river trail when he was killed.

The mosque is located in the riding of Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “This is absolutely tragic and unacceptable," Mr. Ford said in an e-mailed statement on Monday. “My condolences go to Mohammed-Aslim Zafis’s family and the Muslim community for their loss.”

Administrators of the mosque in northwest Toronto describe the killing as an unprovoked attack against a volunteer who had been offering up his time to stop any potential spread of COVID-19.

“He would sit at the door to make sure everyone was following the protocols and the guidelines before entering the mosque,” said Omar Farouk, the IMO’s president, in an interview. “He was a good man with a very good heart.”

He described Mr. Zafis as a Guyanese-born Muslim with a wife and adult children. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

In recent years, mosques have been targeted in mass shootings by lone gunmen in Quebec City and in Christchurch, New Zealand. Synagogues have been targeted as well. A gunman killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. Fallout from that shooting put Canadians synagogues on high alert.

The prospect for such violence was anticipated years ago by Public Safety Canada. In 2007, the federal department created a pool of funds to shield places of worship from potential hate crimes.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the Security Infrastructure Program, mosques and synagogues can apply for funding for alarm systems, fences, gates, lighting, security cameras and motion detectors.

The IMO mosque in Rexdale started putting together an application for such funds more than a year ago, according to Mr. Farouk.

“The application is in process,” he said. He couldn’t say definitively whether the paperwork had been filed but "the security measures would have covered the entirety of the IMO property.”

A representative of Public Safety Canada told The Globe and Mail that the department could not immediately comment on the status of the IMO’s application.

Observers say the federal government needs to simplify the red tape surrounding the security-infrastructure program. “It’s always a process,” said Bernie Farber, chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network. “The infrastructure is sometimes difficult to navigate – but it works.”

He added that the program is especially vital today, given reports of increases in hate crimes during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s doubly more needed,” said Mr. Farber. “We’re seeing an increase in hate that is relatively unprecedented. The three groups that are most targeted are Jews, Muslims and people of colour.”

The president of the mosque said the tragedy violated a space where Muslims in Rexdale go to find solace and safety.

“People love coming to the mosque because they are looking for peace,” said Mr. Farouk. “Despite the challenges the community is facing regarding COVID, the love and the willingness and the desire have always been there to seek peace in God.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies