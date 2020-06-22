Toronto officer among 11 people facing charges in connection with illegal tow truck scheme

A Toronto police officer arrested last week in the theft of a police radio has now allegedly been linked to an illegal operation benefiting the tow truck industry.

Toronto police say 11 people, including 47-year-old Const. Ronald Joseph, are facing more than 50 charges in an investigation involving corruption and organized crime.

The other accused are employees from multiple tow truck companies.

Investigators say a police radio was stolen and cloned, and the copy was returned to the force.

They say the radio was used to intercept encrypted police transmissions to learn about collisions faster, and the information was shared with tow truck drivers for a monthly fee.

The group allegedly also obtained two other police radios, and police say they believe all three devices were stolen between February 2018 and last December.

