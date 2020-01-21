 Skip to main content

Toronto

Toronto officer convicted in shooting of Sammy Yatim granted full parole

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Toronto Police Constable James Forcillo leaves the University Avenue courthouse, in Toronto, in an Aug. 20, 2013, file photo.

Fernando Morales/The Globe and Mail

A police officer who fatally shot a distraught teenager on an empty Toronto streetcar in 2013 has won full parole.

The only restriction on James Forcillo is that he have no contact with the victim’s relatives.

Forcillo, 37, was convicted in 2016 of attempted murder in the shooting of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, and jailed for 6 1/2 years.

In its decision, the Parole Board of Canada says Forcillo is a low risk for reoffending.

It says he has been reintegrating appropriately into society via previously granted day parole.

The board also says he understands the trauma he inflicted on Yatim’s family.

