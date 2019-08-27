 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto officer temporarily demoted for using taser on handcuffed man

Toronto officer temporarily demoted for using taser on handcuffed man

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A Toronto police officer who used a taser on a man handcuffed in the back of a cruiser earlier this year will be temporarily demoted.

A disciplinary tribunal has ruled that Const. Ryan Kotzer will be a lower-ranked constable for six months as penalty for the offence.

Supt. Riyaz Hussein, who oversaw the case, says the officer has accepted responsibility for his actions and demonstrated he has “the potential to reform.”

Kotzer pleaded guilty last month to one count of insubordination under the Police Services Act in connection with the Jan. 27 incident.

He was also charged with one count of misconduct related to the use of unnecessary force but that charge was withdrawn.

An agreed statement of facts says Kotzer had “no justification” for using his Taser in “drive stun” mode – which causes pain but does not incapacitate – on the handcuffed man’s neck.

