Toronto police agree not to march in Pride Parade

Open this photo in gallery People march in the Pride parade in Toronto on June 25, 2017. Mark Blinch/undefined

Toronto Police will not march in this year’s Pride parade, with police Chief Mark Saunders saying he hopes the decision to withdraw shows that he is “listening closely to the community’s concerns.”

Chief Saunders made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, a day after Pride Toronto officially requested that Toronto Police Service not participate in the parade.

That decision, Pride executive director Olivia Nuamah told The Globe, was directly connected to the service’s handling of the Bruce McArthur investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Saunders wrote in his statement that he “had hoped to see our civilians and uniformed officers invited back to march in the 2018 Pride Parade. My hope was that it would demonstrate a shared commitment to progress and healing.”

However, he said, pushing police involvement might become a “setback” to improving relations between the LGBTQ community and police. “My hope is that this move will be received as a concrete example of the fact that I am listening closely to the community’s concerns and I am committed thoroughly to building a better, stronger relationship between us.”

The police chief’s statement left the door open to police rejoining the parade in 2019.

The decision comes after Pride Toronto and several other LGBTQ organizations published a statement on Monday night asking police to withdraw their application. Each of those organizations has had a direct or indirect connection to the men who have disappeared from Toronto’s Gay Village in recent years, and all have expressed frustration with police handling of the case.

All of those organizations came to the conclusion that having police in the parade, given the conversations they’ve had with the service, would be “incongruous,” said Ms. Nuamah.

She added that her organization could still welcome the service if the officers agree to march out of their regular uniforms and without their firearms.

Ms. Nuamah said that positive conversations with the service had been strained with the arrest of Mr. McArthur, who now faces six first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of men who disappeared from the Gay Village, and with subsequent comments from Chief Saunders, which amounted to “victim blaming,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It wasn’t until the past month that conversations started to break down and Pride Toronto began contemplating a parade without police at all. “There was always going to be participation,” she said. But growing fears within the community about their own safety, coupled with frustration over the investigation into Mr. McArthur and a perceived tin-eared response from the service itself made it difficult for the community to sign off on the service’s application, she said.

Even as conversations between Pride Toronto and the police were ongoing, Mr. Saunders appeared on CP24 and announced that police had submitted their application to join the parade.

“When the chief decided that he would announce they were going to be marching in the parade, that’s when all these organizations got together and that’s when the organizations decided that that’s not appropriate,” Ms. Nuamah said.

Ms. Nuamah added that, even up until Monday’s announcement, she does believe that Toronto Police are “open to compromise,” and lauded the service’s willingness to sit down and talk. “The police tone was very open to wanting to build relationships and bridges.”

However, she said, even if the tone was positive, the community groups were “not particularly satisfied from the outcomes of our various conversations with police.” What’s more, she said, police were refusing to entertain the possibility of marching without their uniforms. It was not the only issue, however.

“Even if they weren’t in uniform,” Ms. Nuamah said, Pride would have difficulty ensuring that police participation “reflects the fact that we’re dealing with crises here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Such a move could have an impact on Pride’s finances.

Ms. Nuamah said she still doesn’t know whether disinviting police could impact the festival’s city funding. “I hope not,” she said. And while she believes Pride’s corporate funding is secure for this year, “I don’t know what would happen next year.”

Several city councillors who pushed unsuccessfully last year to strip Pride of its municipal funding over its decision to forbid officers from marching in uniform have said they have no plans to do so again this year, given the context of the McArthur investigation.

Last year, facing funding shortfalls from a drop in donations and the loss of sponsorships and government grants, Toronto Pride was faced with a $1.3-million deficit.

