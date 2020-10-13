 Skip to main content
Toronto police arrest five people, recover gun after shots allegedly fired between condo units

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they have arrested five people and recovered a gun after two bullets were allegedly shot through the wall of a condo into the unit next door.

Const. Caroline de Kloet says officers were called to the downtown building shortly before 3 a.m. for the sound of gunshots.

She alleges shots were fired through a wall into an adjacent unit.

Canadian Press journalist Lucas Timmons says he was asleep when he heard what sounded like a door slamming.

He says he got up after hearing a second loud bang and then found bullet holes through a picture frame and through his drier, with a bullet on the floor.

Timmons says he believes the shots came from a unit that is used as a short-term rental.

