Toronto

Toronto police arrest four suspects in connection with teen’s alleged abduction in March

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and are seeking at least one more in the case of a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted over his stepbrother’s criminal activity.

Police say the arrests were made earlier this week and the suspects – all men between the ages of 25 and 38 – face a total of 26 charges combined.

The charges include kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and uttering threats.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders says officers are still seeking a fifth man, and there may be more arrests and charges as the investigation continues.

The teenage victim was nabbed off the street in early March in response to a multimillion-dollar cocaine heist the previous summer.

The ordeal lasted 36 hours and triggered an Amber Alert until the boy was found, dishevelled but otherwise healthy, in Brampton, Ont.

Police say the teen was not involved in any criminal activity.

The boy went missing around 8:30 a.m. on March 4, but his parents did not know their son had never made it to school because the school missed an absence-reporting deadline.

The police chief says the arrests were conducted during a series of searches that also led officers to seize a kilogram of cocaine, more than 31 kilograms of marijuana and thousands of dollars.

Saunders says another man arrested during the operation is not believed to be involved in the abduction but is facing several drug-related charges.

