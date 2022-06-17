Police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly set a woman on fire in Toronto’s west end.

Investigators say they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West shortly before 12:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

They allege a man poured a liquid substance on a woman and then lit the liquid on fire. Police say the woman was rushed to hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

