Toronto police arrest man who allegedly made online threat against school

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they’ve arrested a 28-year-old man after investigating an alleged online threat to commit a shooting at a school.

Police say they made the arrest on Tuesday after carrying out a search warrant in the Hamilton area.

The force says it was notified of an alleged threat made against an unnamed Toronto school last week.

It says a man allegedly said in an online chat that he had a gun, was in Toronto, and planned to commit a shooting at a school on Friday.

Police say the 28-year-old who was arrested faces charges that include uttering threats, hoax regarding terrorist activity and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The man is set to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

