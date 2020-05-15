 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto police arrest three people in hit-and-run that critically injured a 10-year-old boy

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say three people have been charged and another is being sought after three people were injured in a hit-and-run, including a 10-year-old boy who’s now in life-threatening condition.

Police say the incident happened just before noon on Thursday when the boy, his mother and an unrelated 50-year-old man were waiting to cross a road in the Scarborough area.

Investigators say a black Chevrolet Cruze lost control and mounted the sidewalk before hitting the three pedestrians, leaving the adults with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say a 20-year-old man, 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl were arrested after the car was found in Whitby, Ont.

The three were charged with being an accessory to the offence, while the teenager was also charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about the fourth person, who they say was seen walking away from the incident.

