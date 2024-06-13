Toronto police arrest two teenagers in stabbing on TTC bus

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing.

Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city’s west end.

They say one teen was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital.

Investigators say the other teen fled but was later found by officers and treated for his injuries in hospital.

Police say both teens are facing unspecified charges.