The Toronto Police Services Board says a 32-year-veteran of the force has been selected as the city’s new police chief.

Myron Demkiw is currently the acting deputy chief of the specialized operations command.

Former police chief Mark Saunders resigned in July 2020 – and later unsuccessfully ran for the Progressive Conservatives in this year’s election – and James Ramer has been acting as interim chief since then.

Demkiw will assume his new role on Dec. 19.

The board says Demkiw is a dedicated public servant and relationship builder committed to building and enhancing trust with diverse communities.

Prior to his current role heading up the specialized command, he was a staff superintendent, most recently overseeing professional standards and the Toronto Police College, and before that he was in charge of detective services.