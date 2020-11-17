 Skip to main content
Toronto police charge alleged getaway driver with three gang-related killings, including of 12-year-old boy

Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Toronto police say they have charged the alleged getaway driver with first-degree murder in three separate killings this year.

Police identified one victim as 12-year-old Dante Andreatta Marroquin, who died last week from a stray bullet while walking with his mom.

The other two victims this year were Toronto rapper Dimarjio Jenkins, known as Houdini, and Hamdi Zakarie, who was shot while putting his baby in a car.

The head of the homicide unit says Cjay Hobbs, 27, is alleged to have driven the shooters to and from the three scenes.

Insp. Hank Idsinga says Hobbs was arrested in Halifax on Nov. 12 in connection with the boy’s death.

Hobbs was returned to Toronto on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police had previously charged two other men in the boy’s killing.

“Our work does not stop here and we will continue to find those responsible and provide the families with the answers they deserve,” Idsinga said.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

