 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Toronto police charge man accused of abducting his toddler son in 1987

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police say a man accused of kidnapping his toddler son before going into hiding in the U.S. for three decades is due in court today for a bail hearing.

Police say 67-year-old Allan Mann Jr. was extradited to Canada after being released from U.S. custody in New York City and has been charged with abduction.

On Tuesday, Mann finished an 18-month stint in a U.S. prison for illegally obtaining government benefits while eluding authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police allege Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation in 1987 before fleeing to the U.S. and obtaining fake identities for him and his son.

Mann was eventually arrested in Vernon, Conn., in 2018 after relatives provided information to officials.

Mann’s son is now in his 30s and reunited with his mother after Mann’s arrest, after years of believing his mother had died shortly after his birth.

With files from The Associated Press.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies