Toronto police charge man in two homicides seven months apart

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in one of last summer’s most high-profile shootings – and allege the man committed another murder this month, while evading authorities.

Ibrahim Khiar, 33, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder, as well as multiple firearms charges relating to a loaded gun he was allegedly carrying when he was arrested.

Police first announced that they were looking for Mr. Khiar last July. He was wanted for second-degree murder, following a Canada Day shooting in the busy Kensington Market area that sent four people to hospital. One of the victims, 19-year-old Marcel Teme, died three days later.

After more than seven months of evading the authorities, Mr. Khiar was arrested in Toronto this week. But before he was caught, he shot and killed another man, just a few weeks ago, police say.

Jaunoi Christian, 24, from Brampton, was killed outside a nightclub near Queen Street East and Parliament Street just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 8. Mr. Khiar is charged with first-degree murder in his death.

Toronto had a total of 96 homicides last year; 51 of which were shootings. It was a record for the city, surpassing the previous high of 89 in 1991, against the backdrop of what Inspector Hank Idsinga of the homicide squad has described previously as an “Asian gang war” being waged at the time.

It’s too soon for investigators to say what happened last year, though Chief Mark Saunders has said the vast majority of the city’s “gunplay” is linked to gang activity. Insp. Idsinga has expressed concern about a seeming rise in neighbourhood-to-neighbourhood shootings that are targeted only in a geographic sense, between rival communities.

There have been nine homicides so far in 2019, which is on par with the year-to-date average of just under 10 for the past six years.

Jooyoung Lee, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Toronto, cautioned that this is not necessarily a sign that the violence will continue to increase, and noted that some nuance is lost when looking at year-to-date statistics alone. He added, though, that the city does seem to be on edge about shootings, due both to the increase in frequency and media coverage of these crimes.

“I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that shootings are happening with more frequency in, you know, middle-class neighbourhoods – places where folks who are usually shielded from gun violence are now confronting it,” he said.

In response to the bloodshed last year, the police service and the city announced new measures to tackle gun and gang violence, including hiring more police officers and the implementation of gunshot detection software called Shot Spotter (though that plan has since been scrapped).

Outside the Toronto Police Services Board meeting Thursday, Chief Saunders stressed the need for hard deterrents when it comes to gun violence. Another man charged by the service with second-degree murder last week had been previously convicted of attempted murder in a 2012 shooting. It’s unclear if that man, 22-year-old Naod Tsegazab, was on parole or out on full release at the time of the most recent shooting.

“When people are shooting people I really do think they are in a different stratosphere when it comes to the Criminal Code and I really think there should be a hard deterrent that needs to be put in place," Chief Saunders said.

Prof. Lee stressed that policing alone will not be enough to tackle gang violence.

“To really see long-term change you have to have programs in place that disrupt pathways into gangs … and those kinds of policies are things that have nothing to do explicitly or ostensibly with crime fighting, but are much more in the realm of building up vulnerable populations and creating an infrastructure that assists the most at-risk from getting out of their situation,” he said.

“The bigger picture is really alleviating those conditions that are really the fundamental causes of gang violence and shootings and, really, crime in general.”