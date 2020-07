Toronto Police charge mother with attempted murder after stabbing of her children

Toronto Police have charged a 36-year-old mother following a stabbing involving her two young children in an apartment unit.

Police say a four-year-old boy and six-month-old girl were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed by their mother Saturday morning.

They say they responded to reports of a stabbing near Weston Road and Finch Avenue West where they found both children inside the apartment.

When officers arrived, they found the two small children suffering from serious wounds.

The children are now in stable condition.

The woman, later identified as their mother, has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of attempted murder, police said in a press release.

