Toronto police charge second man in birthday party shooting

Open this photo in gallery Police officers search at the scene of a shooting in Etobicoke in northwest Toronto on June 19, 2021. Police say that four people including a one-year-old child, two other children and an adult were rushed to hospital Saturday night after a shooting at a child’s first birthday party. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

A second man has been arrested after a weekend shooting at a birthday party in Toronto that injured three children.

Kevin George, 21, of Toronto, was arrested today and is facing several weapons charges.

Toronto police allege George and another partygoer got into an argument at a one-year-old’s birthday party and started shooting at each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Demar Cadogan, 24, of Toronto, had been charged on Sunday.

Interim police Chief James Ramer says that after George and Cadogan allegedly opened fire, other people at the party started shooting too.

Police say a five-year-old girl who was also shot remains in hospital in critical condition.

The one-year-old who was grazed by a bullet and an 11-year-old was shot in the buttocks have been released from hospital.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.