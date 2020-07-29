Toronto police charge suspect in 2018 playground shooting that wounded two girls

Open this photo in gallery Police mark bullet holes in a fence where two young girls were shot at a playground in Scarborough, Ont., on June 15, 2018. Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Toronto police say a man they’ve been hunting for two years in connection with a 2018 gang-related shooting that wounded two young girls playing at an east-end playground has formally been charged in the case.

T’Quan Robertson had been the subject of a Canada-wide warrant since shortly after the attack that sent two sisters, aged five and nine, to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Robertson was among a group of people arrested in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old is now facing 10 charges related to the playground shooting, including two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit murder.

Four others were arrested alongside Robertson, including Alexander Fountain, who has been wanted in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Samatar Farah since 2017.

Robertson was expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

