Toronto police charge two brothers connected to Scarborough street gang, seize guns, opioids

Toronto Police’s drug squad has seized several kilograms of opioids and more than a dozen guns as part of a trio of investigations launched in response to the city’s escalating gang-violence problem.

One of those investigations, detailed by TPS Inspector Donald Belanger at a press conference Wednesday, was Project Topside, a probe that led police to a stash of guns and drugs hidden inside a secret car compartment.

On Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, police executed six search warrants in Toronto and Markham. One of those warrants was for a car parked in an underground lot, beneath an apartment building near Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

That car, Insp. Belanger said, contained a secret hydraulic trap door. Behind it, alongside 10 kilograms of drugs, officers found 11 guns; nine handguns and two long guns. A twelfth gun, a military-style assault rifle, was found at an address he said is linked to a third man wanted in the case; Nicholas Reid, 27, from Markham. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Kadean Maragh, 28, and Imran Maragh, 31, both from Stoufville, are each facing more than 50 drug- and gun-related charges, including conspiracy to traffic firearms. The younger brother, Insp. Belanger said, had $200,000 in cash on him when he was arrested. He alleges both have ties to a Scarborough street gang.

“One bullet and one gun equals a potential shooting. In this case, we’ve removed hundreds of bullets and 13 guns if you look at all three of the investigations … from the criminal element,” Insp. Belanger said Wednesday. “We’ll never be able to quantify how many shootings that has prevented, but it is absolutely prevention and in my opinion it has a significant impact on community safety.”

The next step will be to have the guns traced. Although he could not speak to the origins of these specific weapons, Insp. Belanger noted that generally speaking, roughly 70 per cent of crime handguns seized in Toronto are smuggled in from the United States, and more than half of long guns used in crime (including sawed-off shotguns) are domestically sourced.

As of Oct. 27, TPS said, it had seized a total of 574 crime guns so far this year.

Since July, police have recorded roughly 55 shooting incidents for each month. So far in November, there have been six, bringing the year-to-date total to 408 – just shy of last year’s record-breaking total of 428. The number of fatal shootings is down more than 25 per cent to 33 thus far this year, compared with 45 for the same period last year.

The escalating violence has drawn attention from all levels of government, and was an issue in last month’s federal election. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to ban assault rifles. In Toronto, Mayor John Tory has led calls for a ban on handguns; a far more common weapon of choice in urban shootings.

On Oct. 31, the day after a number of teenagers were shot at in a stairwell of an apartment building in the west end of Toronto, Chief Mark Saunders announced that he would be extending Project Community Space, an 11-week $4.5-million anti-gun-violence initiative launched in August.

That project – which included a boost to the service’s street-level police presence, as well as enhanced community-engagement efforts and bail-compliance monitoring – is now scheduled to run “until further notice.”

On Wednesday, Chief Saunders hailed the drug squad’s “incredibly successful” contribution to those efforts.

“When we look at all of this,” he said, waving at the drugs and guns laid out on tables for reporters, “there is money to be made. When we cut into the profit margin, we know that we help reduce what they’re trying to get.”