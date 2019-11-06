Toronto police charge two brothers in gun- and drug-running investigation

Toronto police say they’ve charged two brothers and are looking for a third man in an extensive gun- and drug-running investigation.

Chief Mark Saunders says the two-month probe led to the seizure of 12 guns, including a machine-gun.

Police say they also seized several kilograms of drugs such as fentanyl and cocaine.

Insp. Don Belanger says police also seized $200,000 cash from one of the men.

He alleges the trio have been making money on gun and drug sales in the Toronto area.

The two brothers from Stouffville, Ont., face more than 50 charges each.

