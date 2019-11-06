 Skip to main content

Toronto

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto police charge two brothers in gun- and drug-running investigation

The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police say they’ve charged two brothers and are looking for a third man in an extensive gun- and drug-running investigation.

Chief Mark Saunders says the two-month probe led to the seizure of 12 guns, including a machine-gun.

Police say they also seized several kilograms of drugs such as fentanyl and cocaine.

Story continues below advertisement

Insp. Don Belanger says police also seized $200,000 cash from one of the men.

He alleges the trio have been making money on gun and drug sales in the Toronto area.

The two brothers from Stouffville, Ont., face more than 50 charges each.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter