Toronto police chief gets one-year contract extension

Mark Saunders is receiving a one-year extension of his term as Toronto Police’s police chief.

The Toronto police services board (TPSB), which oversee the city’s force, announced the Chief’s appointment will be renewed until April 30, 2021. His current term was set to finish in April 2020.

Chief Saunders will stay on to continue implementing the force’s “modernization plan,” according to TPSB chair Andy Pringle.

“As the Service’s transformation progresses, the Board believes the stability in leadership brought by Chief Saunders is critical to continuing the progress that has been made thus far,” he said in a statement.

Originally appointed as Toronto’s chief of police in April 2015, Chief Saunders’s renewal on Tuesday makes him only the second police chief in 40 years to serve more than a single term, according to the TPSB.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who sits on the TPSB, said Chief Saunders has been an effective leader for the force over his four years at its helm.

“I’m confident that [Chief Saunders] will continue to provide that leadership over his extended term – ensuring stability within the police service – and leave the Service in a much stronger position to provide modern, effective and trusted policing in our growing city,” he said in a statement.

The one-year extension will be the chief’s last, the TDSB said, calling it “the final phase of his mandate.”

Chief Saunders called the renewal an honour.

“I am humbled to be continuing in this role and I thank the members of the Toronto Police Service for their commitment to keeping our city safe and to building strong communities,” he said in a statement.

Chief Saunders has been a police officer in Toronto for more than 35 years. He has held various positions throughout that time, including as part of the urban street gang unit, drug squad and as unit commander of the homicide squad.

The renewal of his appointment comes as money pours into the force from the federal and provincial governments in an effort to stem the rising tide of gun violence in the city.