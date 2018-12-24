Toronto police find body believed to be of missing woman

Toronto police say they believe they’ve found the body of a 45-year-old woman who went missing in a wooded area.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says there is no sign of foul play or trauma to the body that was found around 9 a.m. in Crothers Woods Trail in the city’s midtown.
She says Stella Wong was last seen on the trail while on a hike with a male companion around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Douglas-Cook says the man reported her disappearance to police, but she says she’s not sure how the two became separated.
She says the force’s mounted unit, along with search dogs, drones and officers were part of the search.
Douglas-Cook says the investigation is ongoing and they won’t know the cause of death until an autopsy is conducted.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.