Toronto police identify suspect in 1984 killing of Christine Jessop

Toronto police have identified a suspect in the notorious 1984 killing of nine-year-old Christine Jessop.

Police Chief James Ramer says DNA evidence suggested Calvin Hoover had sexually assaulted her.

Hoover, then 28, was known to the Jessop family.

The suspect died in 2015 but, Ramer says he would have been charged with Jessop’s murder had he been alive, and police are looking for more information on him.

Police have said Christine had been abducted, sexually assaulted and stabbed near her home in Queensville, Ont., north of Toronto.

Her body was found three months later in a farm field 55 kilometres away.

