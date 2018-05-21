Toronto police identify suspect in two separate stabbings on TTC

Toronto police have identified the man alleged to have committed two stabbings while using the city’s transit system.
Police say the man is Liam Mitchell McCallum, 22, of no fixed address.
They say the first incident happened on a TTC bus, in which police allege he snapped the head off a toothbrush and used it to stab a bus driver.
The second occurred in the pedestrian tunnel at Spadina subway station on Sunday, when a man was stabbed with an unknown object.
Police say the man may have been involved in other stabbing incidents, and is believed to be violent, armed and dangerous.
They’re asking anyone who sees the man to contact police immediately.
