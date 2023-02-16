Toronto police say one person has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after a targeted shooting at a high school in the city.

They say a suspect has fled the scene.

Police say the shooting took place around noon at Weston Collegiate Institute, which is attended by Grade 9 to Grade 12 students.

The Toronto District School Board says the school is in lockdown.

Police did not have a description of the suspect and say it’s unclear whether the victim is a student.

They say there is no danger to the public.