Toronto police are investigating reports that fireworks were thrown indoors at the end of Wednesday’s Dua Lipa concert at Scotiabank Arena.

Police say the reports came in shortly before midnight.

They say three people had minor injuries and were seen by medics working at the venue.

Police confirm there was no property damage.

No suspects have been identified.

Investigators are working with security at the arena to view video surveillance and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

