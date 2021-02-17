Toronto police investigating after man killed in tent fire in city’s east end

Toronto police are trying to identify a man killed in a tent fire early today.

They say a passerby noticed the blaze behind a dog park in the city’s east end.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

They then found the man without vital signs.

His identity is unknown.

Police are asking for anyone with relevant information to come forward.

