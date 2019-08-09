Toronto police investigating another fatal shooting; second victim also found

One person has been killed in a shooting in Toronto.

Police say they are still investigating the incident in the city’s central east area.

They say two victims were located, and one subsequently died.

Officers responded after multiple gunshots were heard and people fled the area.

They provided no further details.

The incident comes amid a spate of shootings in the city.

