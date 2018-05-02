Toronto police investigating car hanging from Millwood Bridge

Toronto police are investigating after a car was spotted dangling from a bridge, about 200 metres from a busy parkway, early this morning.
Police initially said that the blue sedan was hanging about halfway down from the Millwood Bridge for a movie shoot, but later said that no movie shoot was authorized.
They say they don’t know why the car is there, but note that there’s no danger to public safety, because the car is not hanging over the nearby Don Valley Parkway.
Images from the scene show that the car is empty, with no windows or windshield, and its underbelly is stripped.
Police say they’ll release more information as it becomes available.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.