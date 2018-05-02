Toronto police launch investigation over car dangling from bridge

Open this photo in gallery A car dangles from a bridge in Toronto on May 2, 2018. Danny Pinto/CTV News

Toronto police have initiated a public-mischief investigation after the discovery and removal of a car dangling from the bottom of the Millwood Road bridge on Wednesday morning, believing it was suspended there as part of an elaborate prank.

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said there was no threat to public safety and there was already caution tape – not put there by police – around the area below the car. However, police positioned themselves nearby to warn anyone passing below.

“There’s also the chance that whatever it was being held with could’ve broken or ripped apart and someone could have been hurt,” Constable Sidhu said. “The main thing with this is the amount of resources it occupied, which could have been used to answer other emergency calls.”



Captain Adrian Ratushniak of Toronto Fire Services said the car – a burnt-out blue sedan lacking windows, seats, a steering wheel and an engine – was suspended from the bridge using a winch system, the same device a tow truck might use.

Police originally thought it might be part of a movie shoot. When city offices opened later in the morning, they were able to confirm that there were no active permits for the area.

The car was discovered by police at about 7 a.m. and was cut down by fire services and removed from the area before 11 a.m.

Speculation on social media immediately followed news of the discovery. Some pointed to a prank by engineering students at the University of British Columbia in 2001 in which they suspended a classic Volkswagen Beetle from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. Others questioned whether students in the area may have tried to do the same.

A representative of the Brute Force Committee, a group of students in the engineering faculty at the University of Toronto, told The Globe and Mail in an e-mail that they were not involved in the alleged prank, saying it was “far more serious” than any of their typical handiwork. (The members of the group do not identify themselves publicly; the representative used a pseudonym.)

In the past, the group has placed statues on other university campuses and once left a giant Canadian Olympic toque as a gift to MIT students on their campus, apparently to foster connections with the other schools.

The representative said his group sees the resemblance to the UBC prank, but noted that in that case the car was lowered from the side of the bridge, whereas the car in Toronto appeared to be connected directly to the bottom of the bridge.

“It was done very skillfully,” Constable Sidhu said.

