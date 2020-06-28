Toronto police lay more sexual assault charges against neurologist

Police say they’ve laid several new sexual assault charges against a Toronto neurologist.

Toronto police say the 75-year-old man was already charged with five counts of sexual assault in December.

Investigators allege the man sexually assaulted five patients at the Wasser Pain Management Clinic between 2002 and 2016.

The man is now facing another 14 counts of sexual assault and one charge of sexual assault with a weapon.

Police say the accused was the director of neurology at the downtown clinic, and first worked as a neurologist in Toronto in 1975.

Investigators say there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

