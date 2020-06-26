Toronto police lay multiple murder charges against man in separate shooting investigations

Toronto police say they’ve laid multiple murder charges against a man in two homicide investigations from 2018 and 2019.

Police allege 19-year-old Jatorri Williams shot and killed a 19-year-old man in Toronto in an incident that took place in September 2018.

They also allege Williams killed two men in a October 2019 shooting in the city’s north-end.

Investigators say they arrested and charged Williams on Wednesday.

He’s facing two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder related to the October incident.

Police had earlier charged a 20-year-old man with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the October incident.

