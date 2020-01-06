Toronto police make appeal for information after dog found abandoned in suitcase

Police are asking the public for help in the case of a dog they say was abandoned in a suitcase in west-end Toronto.
Investigators say they were called to an area near the Humber River trail around noon Saturday after some people found a black fabric suitcase zipped shut with a living dog inside.
They say the dog – a female Jack Russell terrier mix with no collar or ID tag – was taken to the vet to be examined and is now in the care of an animal shelter.
They’ve released a photo of the dog hoping someone will recognize her or have information about the incident.
A local animal rescue organization, Black Dog Rescue, says the dog does not have a microchip that would help identify her owners.
The group said in a Facebook post that the dog appeared to have had puppies recently.
