Toronto police make arrest after vulgar comment directed at Ayesha Curry during live television interview

A Raptors fan accused of making a vulgar comment about the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry on live television has now been charged.

Police say 28-year-old Tristan Warkentin of Toronto turned himself in Thursday morning and faces a charge of mischief by interfering with the lawful operation of property.

Warkentin is accused of uttering what police call “profane phrases” in an interview with a TV reporter following Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Officers began their investigation on Monday, after a man being interviewed outside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena referenced Ayesha Curry and shouted a vulgarity.

Curry, who grew up in Markham, Ont., is an actress, celebrity cook, cookbook author and television personality.

Her husband, Warriors guard Stephen Curry, had 23 points in Sunday’s win over the Raptors, followed by 47 in a Game 3 loss Wednesday night that saw Toronto take a 2-1 series lead.

Warkentin is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court next month.

The case is the latest in a string of incidents involving vulgar taunts being shouted at female TV reporters during live appearances.

A similar incident outside a TFC soccer game in Toronto in 2015 led to the firing of a Hydro One employee, although he was later rehired by the utility.

An unidentified man who kissed a Radio-Canada reporter without her consent at a Montreal music festival in August 2017 apologized for his actions, and the reporter said she would not file a criminal complaint.

In Halifax in December 2017, CTV Atlantic reporter Heather Butts was broadcasting live from a downtown pub during a hockey game when Nash John Gracie made a crude gesture and uttered a sexually explicit comment.

The 25-year-old Gracie took responsibility for his actions through restorative justice and agreed to community service, and Butts said she was satisfied with the process.