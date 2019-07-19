 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto police make arrest in alleged gunpoint kidnapping of American tourist

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Toronto police make arrest in alleged gunpoint kidnapping of American tourist

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest in the alleged gunpoint kidnapping of an American tourist.

Police say the man was “partying” in the city’s downtown Monday when an unknown man invited him to another party in a different part of the city.

The two men got into a car and left the area, at which point police say the suspect picked up two other men whose faces were covered.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the first suspect then pulled a gun out of the trunk and pointed it at the victim, demanding his belongings.

Police say the victim was then taken to a park and struck in the face with the handgun while the suspects used his debit card to take cash out.

They then allegedly took the man’s keys to a rental property where he’d been staying and stole all his clothing.

After more than two hours of being held against his will, police say the man was released and reported the incident to police.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday and charged him with kidnapping, robbery and extortion, among other offences.

They say they’re looking for two other male suspects, and they’re urging anyone with information to contact them.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter