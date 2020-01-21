 Skip to main content

Toronto

Toronto police make arrest in alleged taxi scam involving debit cards

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they have made an arrest in a long-standing alleged scam that’s played out throughout the city.

Investigators have said they’ve seen a rash of allegedly fraudulent transactions since 2018, collectively costing hundreds of customers millions of dollars.

They allege the scam operates by asking passengers in licensed taxis to pay their fares with a debit card, then switching out the customer’s card for a different one from the same financial institution.

Last year police laid more than 260 charges against six people, but said the scam remained active.

A 22-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., is now facing 31 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and participants in similar scams and are urging anyone who may have been affected to come forward.

