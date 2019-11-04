Toronto police make arrest in apartment shooting that injured five

Open this photo in gallery Toronto police officers cordon off an area around an apartment building on Oct. 30, 2019, after a shooting. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Police say they’ve arrested a 20-year-old man in a shooting at a Toronto residential building that left five teens injured.

Toronto police say they were called to a shooting at a low-rise apartment building around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

They say two people opened fire on a group of teens gathered in the hallway, then took off with a third suspect in a dark sedan.

The incident left a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and three boys between the ages of 16 and 18 with gunshot wounds.

Police say they found at least 20 shell casings at the scene.

Andrew Cunningham, of Toronto, faces five counts of attempted murder and numerous gun-related offences and is expected to appear in court Monday.