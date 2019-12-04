 Skip to main content

Toronto

Toronto police make fourth arrest in case of alleged violent abduction, robbery

The Canadian Press
Toronto police have made a fourth arrest in the case of a 21-year-old man who was allegedly abducted, assaulted, robbed and forced to empty his bank account last month.

Police charged a 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday with kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery and assault by choking in the Nov. 16 incident.

The charges mirror those against a 21-year-old Toronto woman who was previously arrested.

An 18-year-old man and another 21-year-old woman were charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, accessory after the fact and three counts each of using a credit card obtained by crime.

Police are still searching for two suspects – a 19-year-old man and a sixth suspect they believe is between the ages of 20 and 25.

Investigators say there may be more victims, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

