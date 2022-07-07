Toronto police are offering two rewards of up to $50,000 each in an effort to arrest two men wanted in separate murder investigations.

Police are looking for the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Jabreel Elmi and 22-year-old Mohamed Hassan of Toronto, who are both wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrants.

Elmi is wanted on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in a September 2021 shooting that killed a 27-year-old community worker and seriously injured two others.

Hassan is wanted for charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in an early April 2021 shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and seriously injured a another.

Both men are believed to be in the GTA.

The rewards were announced Thursday by the Bolo Program alongside the police’s homicide squad and Toronto Crime Stoppers.

