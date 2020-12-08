 Skip to main content

Toronto police officer convicted of assaulting Dafonte Miller pleads not guilty to discreditable conduct

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Michael Theriault, centre, and Christian Theriault, left, arrive at the Durham Region Courthouse in Oshawa, Ont., ahead of Dafonte MIller's testimony, on Nov. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press

A Toronto police officer convicted of assaulting a young Black man has pleaded not guilty to discreditable conduct before a police tribunal.

Const. Michael Theriault made a brief appearance before the tribunal today by video conference.

However, his disciplinary hearing has been adjourned until the appeals in his criminal case are concluded.

Story continues below advertisement

Theriault was sentenced to nine months in jail last month for beating Dafonte Miller in Whitby, Ont., in December 2016.

The officer has been suspended without pay since the sentence was issued on Nov. 5, after being suspended with pay since his arrest.

Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Theriault and his brother beat Miller with a metal pipe, rupturing his eye, among other injuries.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies