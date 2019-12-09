 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Toronto police officer facing charges after allegedly using a stun gun on a handcuffed suspect

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Toronto police officer is facing three criminal charges after allegedly using a stun gun on a suspect while they were being handcuffed.

The city’s police force says the officer was working with his partner in early October when they were called to handle a suspected break-and-enter.

The officer allegedly chased down a suspect who had tried to flee in a ride-hailing vehicle, then used a stun gun on them three times after they had surrendered.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the officer also allegedly kicked the suspect, but did not provide details on the extent of the person’s injuries.

Toronto police say Const. Mehrdad Mahmodian, who has been with the force for 11 years, is facing one count each of assault, assault with a weapon and attempting to obstruct justice.

The 51-year-old officer is due to appear in court next month.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies