Toronto police officer facing charges after allegedly using a stun gun on a handcuffed suspect

A Toronto police officer is facing three criminal charges after allegedly using a stun gun on a suspect while they were being handcuffed.

The city’s police force says the officer was working with his partner in early October when they were called to handle a suspected break-and-enter.

The officer allegedly chased down a suspect who had tried to flee in a ride-hailing vehicle, then used a stun gun on them three times after they had surrendered.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the officer also allegedly kicked the suspect, but did not provide details on the extent of the person’s injuries.

Toronto police say Const. Mehrdad Mahmodian, who has been with the force for 11 years, is facing one count each of assault, assault with a weapon and attempting to obstruct justice.

The 51-year-old officer is due to appear in court next month.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.