Toronto police officer to be charged in connection to Bruce McArthur investigation

Open this photo in gallery Police investigate a home that accused serial killer Bruce McArthur worked at in Toronto on July 6, 2018. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

A Toronto police officer will be charged on Tuesday morning with insubordination and neglect of duty – a charge that a police source confirmed to The Globe and Mail is connected to the investigation into serial killer Bruce McArthur.

The officer is Sergeant Paul Gauthier. News of the charge comes just three days after Mr. McArthur pleaded guilty to eight charges of first-degree murder, admitting he targeted Toronto’s gay village for nearly a decade.

Constable Allyson Douglas-Cook​, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, confirmed the charge and said Sgt. Gauthier’s hearing before a police tribunal will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m., but declined to share further details.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll vigorously defend these charges,” Toronto police union president Mike McCormack said when asked about the charges against Sgt. Gauthier. “This officer, we believe, did a proper investigation.” ​

While details about what led to the charge have not been released publicly, Inspector Hank Idsinga – the homicide detective who headed the McArthur investigation – has previously said that in the course of his work, he came across “concerning” information. While he did not say what it was, he said he became aware of it after reviewing two previous police investigations into the disappearances of five men from the gay village. All five were later revealed to have been killed.

“I saw something I felt needed to be investigated further,” he told The Canadian Press last spring. He prepared a report with his findings and sent it to the force’s professional standards unit. The incident happened between the end of the first police probe, Project Houston, in 2014 and the start of the next, Project Prism, in 2017, Insp. Idsinga previously said.

"I think you should take a look at this because we're accountable for what we do," he said he told internal investigators. "I'm not the one to decide whether mistakes are made or not, but I think it's something that certainly needs to be investigated. It was concerning."

Police interviewed Mr. McArthur twice in the years before his arrest in January, 2018. One of the prearrest interviews was in 2013, after officers were told Mr. McArthur had a romantic relationship with Skandaraj Navaratnam, the first man to go missing, and that he had visited his third victim, Majeed Kayhan, before his disappearance. Three years later, Mr. McArthur was interviewed after a man alleged he choked him during sex. No criminal charges were laid and an internal review into the way the 2016 incident was handled was later ordered.

Mr. Navaratnam and Mr. Kayhan are now counted among Mr. McArthur’s victims, along with Abdulbasir Faizi, Soroush Mahmudi, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Dean Lisowick, Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman. His sentencing hearing for their murders is scheduled to begin on Monday, after one of the largest investigations in the city’s history. The case strained relations between police and the city’s LGBTQ communities, prompting questions about how seriously officers took the disappearances, particularly of the men of colour.

The Toronto Police Services Board approved an external review of how its officers handle missing-persons cases last year, but it was not to include the McArthur investigation as the charges were still proceeding through the courts. The head of the review – Justice Gloria Epstein – asked the board this week to lift that restriction.