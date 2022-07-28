Toronto police say they’ve opened a homicide investigation after a woman died following an alleged assault.

They say officers responded to reports of an assault at a residence in the city’s east end just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

A woman in her 40s had life-threatening injuries and was sent to hospital, where she later died.

Police have not revealed the identities of the suspect or the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

