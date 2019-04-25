Toronto police report shows decrease in reported hate crimes, minority groups most commonly victimized

A new report from the Toronto police found the number of hate crimes reported in the city was down last year, but some groups, such as the Jewish and black communities, continue to face the brunt of hate-motivated crimes.

At its monthly board meeting Thursday, the Toronto Police Service released its annual report on hate-crime statistics in the city. The report found a 26-per-cent decrease in hate-crime reports from last year, down to 137 reports from 186 in 2017. The report noted that 2018 came in a bit lower than the 10-year-average of 148 reported hate crimes.

Hate crimes can take on different forms including assault, verbal threats and online hate propaganda. Most of those crimes in 2018 fell into the “mischief” category and involved property damage through graffiti or other means of vandalism. Police looked at comments and actions of suspects during an incident to determine motive and bias.

Despite the decrease in the number of incidents in the city, Mayor John Tory said he was still concerned about hate-crime rates. “This is a very potentially destructive area,” he said.

“I think there’s actually more of it going on than we think.”

toronto hate crime occurrences Occurrences include threats, assaults and mischief to property that target people based on their race, ethnicity, nationality, language, sexual orientation, gender, sex, age disability and/or religion. No. of occurrences Per cent change 200 35% 30 25 20 150 15 10 5 100 0 -5 -10 50 -15 -20 -25 0 -30 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Note: This chart is based on statistical data collected over the past 10 years. The highest reported number of occurrences was 186 (2017) and the lowest reported number of occurrences was 123 (2011). JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: toronto police services board

The report addressed that the under-reporting of hate crimes affects accurate measurement. Victims may be reluctant to go to authorities for fear of retaliation, embarrassment, uncertainty about the justice system or lack of recognition that the crime was motivated by hate, according to the report.

The mayor suggested the city adopt a more rigorous standard for reporting hate crimes – specifically hate speech – that’s better equipped to accurately identify when something hateful has been said. He said the city would do well to make reporting hate crimes a more transparent and speedier process.

“A lot of people think ... that [a complaint to police] sort of disappears into the mist and that it’s never heard from again, when they clearly experienced something they thought was hateful,” Mr. Tory said.

As with previous years, the report found religious discrimination was the most prominent motivator, accounting for half of all occurrences. Other motivators included race (13 per cent) and sexual orientation (8 per cent).

This year’s report found that Jewish communities, followed by black, Muslim and LGBTQ communities, were the most frequently victimized, accounting for 50 of the total offences. The Jewish community was also most often victimized in 2017.

Avi Benlolo, the president and CEO of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies – a non-profit human-rights organization that works to counteract racism and anti-Semitism – said it was “staggering” that the Jewish community continues to be targeted. “We’re continuously bewildered,” he said.

The report did not give a definite answer as to why hate crimes were down this year but it said that “multiple factors” such as international events and educational programs can have affect the number. Under-reporting could also be part of the explanation for some groups, said Toronto Police Services Board member Ken Jeffers.

He added that for “historically victimized” groups, such as the black community, there is “a sense of cynicism that is normalized” which acts as a barrier for people and discourages them from reporting incidents. “The black community has said, ‘Look, there’s no point,'” said Mr. Jeffers.

Of the hate crimes that were racially motivated, people in the black community were most often victimized.

Online hate crimes were low (they came in at approximately 2 per cent in 2018, with three crimes committed through electronic means) but assault saw a slight increase from 17 per cent in 2017 to 23 per cent in 2018. Women and people in the Muslim community were most often the victims of hate-motivated assault last year.

Hate-crime arrests were also down. There were 18 arrest in 2018 compared to 23 arrests in 2017.

Last year, police noted an increase in the total number of hate-crime reports in 2017, up to 186 from 145 in 2016.