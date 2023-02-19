Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was allegedly pushed onto the tracks at a subway station in the city.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Yonge and Bloor subway station in Toronto.

They say the man was able to get back up onto the platform and there are no reported injuries.

Investigators say the suspect is described as male and wearing a black do-rag, dark jacket and dark track pants.

They say he was last seen on the station’s westbound platform.

The case comes a little more than three weeks after Toronto police boosted their presence on city transit in the wake of recent violence.