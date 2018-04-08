Toronto police say Peterborough, Ont., man killed in east-end shooting

Toronto police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in the city’s east end.

Officers were called to the scene at the corner of Victoria Park Ave. and Highway 401 Friday evening.

They found a 32-year-old man laying on the ground in a parking lot, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the man as Bryan Thomas of Peterborough.

They say witnesses reported seeing suspects flee the scene in a white, subcompact vehicle headed east on Terraview Blvd.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.