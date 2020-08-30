Toronto police say seven officers injured in midtown altercation

Toronto police say seven officers were injured — including four who were sent to hospital — during an incident at a demonstration in midtown.

Police say two people were arrested, and charges are pending, though there’s no word yet what those charges will be.

They say the incident began Saturday evening just before 8 p.m. when a person who wasn’t involved in the demonstration jumped onto a car.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers intervened, and a second person jumped in and began fighting with them. They say a hostile crowd then surrounded the officers.

Police spokesman Const. Edward Parks said the four officers taken to hospital were all treated for minor injuries and later released.

Police noted this demonstration was unrelated to one earlier in the day that was organized by the social justice group Not Another Black Life.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.