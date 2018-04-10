Toronto police search for missing six-year-old girl

Open this photo in gallery Jasmine Williamson is shown in a Toronto Police Sevice handout photo. The Canadian Press

A six-year-old girl has gone missing in Toronto after last being seen in bed at a family member’s apartment, local police said Tuesday.

Const. David Hopkinson said Jasmine Williamson was last seen inside the family member’s residence in the east end of the city around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

He said the child vanished sometime between when she was seen in bed and 7:40 a.m., when police were called to the apartment.

Hopkinson said there is currently no evidence to suggest the girl was forcibly taken from the home, but said police have reason to believe she is not wearing a jacket or shoes.

Partially due to the fact that she is not dressed for the cool conditions in the city, Hopkinson said police are concerned for her safety.

“Even if she did have a jacket on and she’s been missing for this amount of time ... weather is an issue,” he said. “That would be one of our concerns.”

Hopkinson said officers and police dogs are combing the building where Jasmine was last seen, located on Gilder Drive, near Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

He said the search is centred on that building for the time being, though he said all possibilities are being investigated.

Hopkinson described Jasmine as having a medium complexion, being four feet six inches tall and weighing 65 pounds.

She was last seen wearing grey pyjama pants and a green and white pyjama top.

