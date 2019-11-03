Toronto police searching for suspect after alleged attempted abduction of eight-year-old girl

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly tried to abduct an eight-year-old girl.

Police say a man approached the girl near an elementary school in Toronto’s north end at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

They allege he grabbed her, covered her mouth and dragged her about 60 metres to an SUV.

Investigators say the man attempted to force her into the SUV, but she managed to break free and run away.

Police describe the suspect as being between 40 and 50 years old, standing at 5 foot 8 with a skinny build and short grey hair.

They say he was wearing a pink and blue T-shirt, grey sweatpants and black dress shoes, and drove away in a red Mazda CX-5.

