Toronto

Toronto police searching for suspect, firearm after shooting at Raptors rally

The Canadian Press
Police stand in a cordoned off area of Queen and Bay streets after a shooting incident took place in the proximity of the Toronto Raptors victory parade, on June 17, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they are still looking for a suspect and a firearm after Monday’s shooting at a rally celebrating the Raptors’ historic NBA win.

Police Chief Mark Saunders says three people were arrested and are facing firearm-related charges and two guns have been recovered following the incident.

Saunders says four people suffered non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.

The City of Toronto has estimated two million fans turned out for the celebrations – half of them gathered at the rally outside city hall.

Saunders says police are looking for a suspect described as a male with a heavy build, around five-foot-nine, short brown hair and wearing a white shirt.

He did not release any other details on the shooting and said the investigation is still underway.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone else with information on the shooting to come forward.

